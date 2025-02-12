Philadelphia

Watch: Footage shows pair sought in assault on cop during Super Bowl celebration

Police officials have shared images of two men that are being sought after, officials say, an officer was hit in the head while working during the Eagles Super Bowl victory celebrations at Broad and Chestnut streets

By Hayden Mitman

Police are seeking two men who, they claim, attacked an officer on a motorcycle during the Eagles victory celebrations on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
Philadelphia Police Department

Law enforcement officials are seeking help from the public to identify two men who, police claim, attacked an officer who was riding a motorcycle through crowds in Center City on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, during the Eagles Super Bowl victory celebrations.

Officials shared footage of the men sought in this incident to social media on Wednesday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:52 p.m. near the intersection of Broad and Chestnut streets in Center City.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At the time the incident happened, officials said, a 52-year-old officer with the Philadelphia Police, riding on a marked police motorcycle, was struck in the head by two men.

The men were described as wearing an Eagles jersey with the number 6 on it and wearing all black, respectively.

Anyone who may have information on the individuals sought in this incident are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093/3094 or contact the police department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Transportation 4 hours ago

SEPTA urges ‘patience' for Eagles fans heading to Super Bowl parade. What to know

North America 2 hours ago

Police seek smiling suspect in Strawberry Mansion slaying

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us