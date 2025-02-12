Watch: Footage shows pair sought in assault on cop during Super Bowl celebration

Law enforcement officials are seeking help from the public to identify two men who, police claim, attacked an officer who was riding a motorcycle through crowds in Center City on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, during the Eagles Super Bowl victory celebrations.

Officials shared footage of the men sought in this incident to social media on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:52 p.m. near the intersection of Broad and Chestnut streets in Center City.

At the time the incident happened, officials said, a 52-year-old officer with the Philadelphia Police, riding on a marked police motorcycle, was struck in the head by two men.

The men were described as wearing an Eagles jersey with the number 6 on it and wearing all black, respectively.

Anyone who may have information on the individuals sought in this incident are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093/3094 or contact the police department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).