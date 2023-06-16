Northern Liberties

Firefighters rescue someone stuck in trench

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters worked to rescue someone trapped in the ground near Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood Friday morning.

Léelo en español aquí.

SkyForce10 was over the scene.

Crews could be seen along the 1200 block of N American Street a little after 8 a.m. That's not far from 2nd and Girard streets. They seemed to be digging in the dirt of what appeared to be a trench.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A ladder could be seen as multiple people were working inside the trench.

After several minutes, a person in a yellow shirt could be seen being taken out of the trench and loaded onto a stretcher. Medics then wheeled that person to a waiting ambulance.

No word yet on the extent of any injuries.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather 19 mins ago

First Alert Weather: Chance for storms to become severe in NJ, Del.

first alert traffic 4 hours ago

I-95 detour gets detoured as pole comes down on car

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northern Liberties
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us