Firefighters rescue someone stuck in trench

Firefighters worked to rescue someone trapped in the ground near Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood Friday morning.

Léelo en español aquí.

SkyForce10 was over the scene.

Crews could be seen along the 1200 block of N American Street a little after 8 a.m. That's not far from 2nd and Girard streets. They seemed to be digging in the dirt of what appeared to be a trench.

A ladder could be seen as multiple people were working inside the trench.

After several minutes, a person in a yellow shirt could be seen being taken out of the trench and loaded onto a stretcher. Medics then wheeled that person to a waiting ambulance.

No word yet on the extent of any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.