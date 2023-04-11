WATCH: Firefighters Battle Massive Forest Fire in Manchester Twp., NJ

Firefighters are battling a massive forest fire in Manchester Township, New Jersey.

The fire started Tuesday night near Route 70. As of 10 p.m. it reached 500 acres in size and was 10 percent contained.

Officials said 25 structures in the area are currently being threatened. Local volunteer fire departments from Ocean County are providing protection for the structures while the New Jersey Forest Fire Service battles the fire.

Route 539 is currently closed between Route 70 and Long Swamp Road. Horicon Avenue is also closed at Route 70.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.