Firefighters Battle Fire at Center City Hotel

Firefighters are still working to clear a fire at a Center City hotel, that started at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to law enforcement officials, firefighters were "opening walls and ceilings" before 11 a.m., as crews worked to extinguish a fire at the Hotel Carlyle, located along Poplar near 15th Street in Center City.

Officials said the fire was burning through the building's second and third floors.

Crews are currently working to put the fire out and no cause of what started it has yet been determined.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.