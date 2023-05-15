Philadelphia

Fire Burns on Center City High-Rise Roof

An early afternoon fire grew on a building on Sansom Street on Monday

By Hayden Mitman

Black smoke and flames on top a Philadelphia high-rise.
NBC10

Firefighters in Philadelphia were working to extinguish a fire on the roof of a Center City building around lunchtime on Monday.

Fire could be seen growing along the roof of a building near the intersection of 12th and Sansom streets at about 12:35 p.m.

Officials have not reported any injuries in this incident.

Before 1 p.m., firefighters could be seen pouring water over the fire, which had expanded to a second alarm with about 100 fire personnel on the scene, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Within minutes, the fire seemed to be mostly put out.

A short time later, the fire was mostly extinguished and firefighters were reportedly checking the building for hot spots.

Not long afterward, the fire department declared the incident under control.

According to fire officials, the fire took place on the roof of a 20-story structure that was under construction.

Also, propane tanks that were on the roof caused an explosion during this incident, officials said.

