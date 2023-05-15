Firefighters in Philadelphia were working to extinguish a fire on the roof of a Center City building around lunchtime on Monday.

Fire could be seen growing along the roof of a building near the intersection of 12th and Sansom streets at about 12:35 p.m.

Officials have not reported any injuries in this incident.

Before 1 p.m., firefighters could be seen pouring water over the fire, which had expanded to a second alarm with about 100 fire personnel on the scene, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

About 100 PFD members are responding to a fire at a high-rise building near 12th & Sansom. Please avoid the area. More to come. https://t.co/nRv31VmQ4B — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) May 15, 2023

Within minutes, the fire seemed to be mostly put out.

A short time later, the fire was mostly extinguished and firefighters were reportedly checking the building for hot spots.

Not long afterward, the fire department declared the incident under control.

Fire Under Control 05-15-2023 13:04:00 - 12th and Walnut streets — PFD Alerts (@PFDalerts) May 15, 2023

According to fire officials, the fire took place on the roof of a 20-story structure that was under construction.

Also, propane tanks that were on the roof caused an explosion during this incident, officials said.