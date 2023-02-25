WATCH: Fans Run in Confusion After Sounds Mistaken for Gunshots at Temple University Concert

Concertgoers to a performance of rapper Lil Durk were left confused and looking for exits after loud noises in the area were thought to be gunshots.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Liacouras Center following reports of possible gunshots. However, after midnight, it was determined that these sounds were not from gun fire.

Video on social media, taken from inside the venue, shows concert attendees scrambling after the sounds were heard.

Chaos broke out in the @LiacourasCenter at Temple University in Philadelphia after fans at a "Lil Durk" concert reportedly thought they heard gunshots. Via "keep_us_safe_tu" on IG. pic.twitter.com/7xgj2noyuK — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) February 25, 2023

A representative for Temple said Saturday morning that they had heard no reports of injuries or any violence at the concert that evening.

This is a breaking news article and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

