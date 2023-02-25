Temple University

WATCH: Fans Run in Confusion After Sounds Mistaken for Gunshots at Temple University Concert

Attendees to a Lil Durk Concert at Temple's Liacouras Center scrambled after hearing sounds mistaken for gunshots

By Hayden Mitman

Temple's Liacouras Center
Concertgoers to a performance of rapper Lil Durk were left confused and looking for exits after loud noises in the area were thought to be gunshots.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Liacouras Center following reports of possible gunshots. However, after midnight, it was determined that these sounds were not from gun fire.

Video on social media, taken from inside the venue, shows concert attendees scrambling after the sounds were heard.

A representative for Temple said Saturday morning that they had heard no reports of injuries or any violence at the concert that evening.

This is a breaking news article and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Temple University
