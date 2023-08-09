Watch: Driver slams into vehicle in parking lot at police headquarters in Gloucester Twp

A 28-year-old Pennsauken man has been arrested after he, allegedly, drove his vehicle while DUI into a parked unmarked police vehicle outside the headquarters of the Gloucester Township Police Department in New Jersey on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:41 a.m. on Monday, when a white Dodge Charger, allegedly driven by Jimi Morales, was involved in a crash with an unmarked police vehicle in the parking lot of the police headquarters along the 1200 block of Chews Landing Road.

Officials shared surveillance video from the parking lot that evening that shows a car veer off the roadway, before turning into the parking lot and hitting a stop sign, then a tree, before ramming into the rear right side of a parked vehicle.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officers arriving on the scene after the incident found Morales, who appeared to be intoxicated, officials said. He was arrested and, law enforcement officials, also had an outstanding warrant from Pennsylvania.

“We have noticed a significant increase in DWI incidents since Memorial Day through today, when compared to the same time period last year...," said Gloucester Police Chief David Harkins. "This disturbing trend is inexcusable in this era of available ride share services. We are very lucky that no officers or citizens were injured by this drunk driver crashing into our parking lot. We will be re-doubling our efforts to combat drunk and/or drugged driving.”

Morales was taken into custody and has been placed in the Camden County Jail. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated.