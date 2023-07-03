OVERBROOK

Watch: Deli robbed at gunpoint in Overbrook

Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man who robbed a deli along Lansdowne Avenue last week

By Hayden Mitman

A wanted man is show as officials are seeking help from the public after a deli was robbed in Overbrook last week.
The Philadelphia Police Department

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public in identifying a man who robbed a deli and grocery store along Lansdowne Avenue in the city's Overbrook neighborhood last week.

On Monday morning, law enforcement officials shared surveillance video and details in an effort to track down a man who held a visibly shaken store employee at gunpoint as he robbed the Deb Deli and Grocery store along the 6000 block of Lansdowne Avenue in Overbrook on Thursday.

According to law enforcement officials the incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m., as a man can be seen in surveillance video stepping to the counter at the store and pulling a black handgun from the waist of his pants.

As shown in the video, the man then moves behind the counter, aiming his weapon at a store employee who moves cautiously and opens a register as he demands money.

Police said he grabbed an undetermined amount of money before he fled the store.

Police officials are asking anyone who may be able to help identify this individual to submit a tip by calling to texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.

OVERBROOK
