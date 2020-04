Delaware Gov. John Carney will brief the state about the coronavirus crisis at 1:45 p.m. Friday. You can watch his press conference live in the video above.

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Friday was briefing residents about the status of the novel coronavirus in his state.

At least 2,075 people had been infected with coronavirus in Delaware, while deaths reached at least 52. The vast majority of cases – 1,003 – were reported in New Castle County.