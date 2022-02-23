WATCH: Crews Rescue Injured Bald Eagle on the Schuylkill River

Workers jumped into action to rescue an injured bald eagle that was clinging to debris on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

SkyForce10 was over the scene off Kelly Drive just past Boathouse Row near the Girard Avenue Bridge. The eagle’s wing appeared to be broken and it was using wood and debris floating in the water to hold itself up.

Workers with the Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center used nets to guide the eagle to safety.

The rescuers are currently treating the eagle’s injuries at the scene. In Pennsylvania, the bald eagle is protected under the Game and Wildlife Code.

