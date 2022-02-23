Philadelphia

WATCH: Crews Rescue Injured Bald Eagle on the Schuylkill River

Workers with the Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center used nets to guide the eagle to safety. 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Workers jumped into action to rescue an injured bald eagle that was clinging to debris on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon. 

SkyForce10 was over the scene off Kelly Drive just past Boathouse Row near the Girard Avenue Bridge. The eagle’s wing appeared to be broken and it was using wood and debris floating in the water to hold itself up. 

Workers with the Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center used nets to guide the eagle to safety. 

The rescuers are currently treating the eagle’s injuries at the scene. In Pennsylvania, the bald eagle is protected under the Game and Wildlife Code.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSchuylkill RiverBoathouse RowKelly DriveEagle
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us