City Officials Present Summer Crime Prevention Plans

City officials are preparing for the summer months with an effort to push back on gun violence.

Mayor Jim Kenney, on Monday, joined Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, along with other representatives of the city's police force, to detail new efforts to combat crime over the summer months, and provide an update on recent crime data.

"We are still losing too many people to senseless gun violence," said the mayor.

In his remarks, Kenney said he would make gun violence prevention a top priority throughout his remaining time in the city's highest office.

"It seems like everyone has one and wants to use it," he said, when asked about gun violence.

Law enforcement officials said that research has shown that about 43% of violent crime in the city occurs within the boundaries of four police districts -- the 39th district that covers Germantown and parts of North Philadelphia and the 22nd, 24th and 25th districts which cover Strawberry Mansion, parts of North Philadelphia, Kensington and some river ward neighborhoods.

In response, officials said, they worked to focus in on fighting crime and increasing staffing in these four districts.

The update comes as violence targeting children continues to plague Philadelphia.

According to the most recent shooting data from the City Controller's Office, children have made up about 10% of Philadelphia's more than 620 shooting victims so far this year.

To date, at least 151 homicides have occurred in Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 14% from the same date last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record in the city.