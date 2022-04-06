Watch: Car Drops Off Gunmen on Philly Street Before They Open Fire on 2nd Car

Recently released surveillance video shows the moment a car pulls up on a Philadelphia street and two masked men run out and open fire on another vehicle passing by.

The video shows a gray Nissan Maxima going eastbound on Washington Lane before stopping briefly to let the gunmen, clad in all black, get out before driving off. As a gold Ford Escape approaches, the suspects open fire.

The gunmen struck both occupants in the Ford Escape and then ran off through the Breezeway at 1916 Washington Lane toward 1900 Mayland Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The attack happened March 11, the PPD said. The Nissan has since been recovered, but the gunmen remain on the loose, according to the department.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the PPD’s Shooting Investigations group at 215-686-8271. People can also submit anonymous tips online at phillypolice.com or over the phone by texting PPD-TIP (773-847).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.