Andy Park doesn’t care that his business was nearly destroyed Thursday morning. Instead, he’s glad his wife is okay after a terrifying close call that was caught on camera.

Park, his wife, Suzie Park, and three customers were inside his business, Boccella’s Deli on West Eagle Road in Havertown, Pennsylvania, around 11 a.m.

Suzie Park was taking orders when a car suddenly crashed through the storefront after an elderly driver somehow lost control of her vehicle. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment.

“She was freaking out,” Andy Park said. “We were all shocked and nervous and it was crazy.”

Fortunately, no one suffered any serious injuries. Suzie Park was treated at the hospital for several bumps and bruises but didn’t break any bones. It may have been a different story if she had been standing just one or two inches to the left.

“I was just taking an order on the phone,” she said. “My back was towards the window of course and then out of nowhere we heard some kind of boom, crash, and we’re like, ‘What is this?’ And I hurry up and get out of the way and then she hit again.”

Investigators have not yet revealed the cause of the crash or if any charges will be filed.

The deli, meanwhile, will reopen soon. Suzie Park told NBC10 she will eventually return to take orders again.