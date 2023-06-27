Bucks officials break up $8.2 million catalytic converter theft ring that operated out of Philly business

After a year-long investigation, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, on Tuesday, detailed how law enforcement officials were able to bust a multimillion dollar catalytic converter theft ring.

He said that the ring operated out of TDI Towing, located along the 2300 block of Wheatsheaf Lane in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

He said that, through this investigation, officials charged 10 adults, along with one juvenile, for their alleged roles in a theft ring that targeted vehicles in both Bucks and Montgomery counties, as well as throughout the Delaware Valley.

The day's announcement comes not long after officials in Bucks County met with state officials earlier this month to discuss legislation intended to crack down on the sales of illegally procured scrap metal.

A bill -- HB 791 -- is currently making its way through the state's House of Representatives, that would add additional identification requirements for the sales of scrap materials -- like catalytic converters -- to scrap processors and recycling facility operators.