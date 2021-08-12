Lester Holt

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Making It and Law & Order on COZI Tonight

Tonight, you can watch the Philadelphia Eagles' first preseason game on NBC10! And if you want to watch NBC's usual prime-time lineup, all you need to do is switch the channel.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Making It and Law & Order: Organized Crime will all air on COZI, NBC10's sister channel.

Need to find COZI? Here's where to find it, based on your cable system:

Over the air: channel 10.2

Comcast: 248

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Verizon FIOS: 460

RCN: 28

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 8 hours ago

Officials to Announce New Mandates for Philly Health Care, Higher Education

coronavirus vaccine 21 mins ago

Delaware State Workers Must Get COVID-19 Vaccine or Face Testing

Service Electric: 110, 144

Cablevision: 109, 688

Armstrong: 92

This article tagged under:

Lester HoltCOZI-TVnightly news
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us