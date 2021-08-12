Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Making It and Law & Order on COZI Tonight

Tonight, you can watch the Philadelphia Eagles' first preseason game on NBC10! And if you want to watch NBC's usual prime-time lineup, all you need to do is switch the channel.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Making It and Law & Order: Organized Crime will all air on COZI, NBC10's sister channel.

Need to find COZI? Here's where to find it, based on your cable system:

Over the air: channel 10.2

Comcast: 248

Verizon FIOS: 460

RCN: 28

Service Electric: 110, 144

Cablevision: 109, 688

Armstrong: 92