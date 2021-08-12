Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Making It and Law & Order on COZI Tonight

Tonight, you can watch the Philadelphia Eagles' first preseason game on NBC10! And if you want to watch NBC's usual prime-time lineup, all you need to do is switch the channel.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Making It and Law & Order: Organized Crime will all air on COZI, NBC10's sister channel.
Need to find COZI? Here's where to find it, based on your cable system:
Over the air: channel 10.2
Comcast: 248
Verizon FIOS: 460
RCN: 28
Service Electric: 110, 144
Cablevision: 109, 688
Armstrong: 92