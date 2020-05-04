Pennsylvania

WATCH: As Pennsylvania Cases Cross 50,000, Health Officials Give Update on Virus Fight

Pennsylvania officials are expected to speak at about 12:30 p.m.

The number of cases of the new coronavirus in Pennsylvania has now crossed 50,000 as the virus continues to spread -- though a little more slowly -- after weeks of social distancing.

The state's official case count is 50,092, and 2,458 people have died.

However, those numbers are expected to grow Monday because Philadelphia and Montgomery report their own numbers later in the day. Those two counties have had the most cases in the state.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 2 hours ago

WATCH: NJ Schools to Remain Closed for Rest of Academic Year; Gov. Murphy Speaks Coronavirus

deadly fire 5 hours ago

Quick-Moving Row Home Fire Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hurt

This story will be updated.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniacoronavirusRachel Levine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us