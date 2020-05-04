WATCH: As Pennsylvania Cases Cross 50,000, Health Officials Give Update on Virus Fight

The number of cases of the new coronavirus in Pennsylvania has now crossed 50,000 as the virus continues to spread -- though a little more slowly -- after weeks of social distancing.

The state's official case count is 50,092, and 2,458 people have died.

However, those numbers are expected to grow Monday because Philadelphia and Montgomery report their own numbers later in the day. Those two counties have had the most cases in the state.

