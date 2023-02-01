Waste Management Workers in Camden County Go on Strike

About 130 Waste Management employees -- all members of the Teamsters Local 115 -- went on strike early in the morning in Camden County, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

The strike began over what the union members are calling "unfair labor practices," and concerns over contracts with three townships -- Winslow Township, Haddonfield and Camden -- along with other businesses, NBC10 newsgathering partner KYW NewsRadio reported.

Striking workers gathered at Waste Management's facility in Camden before daybreak Wednesday.

The striking employees are also calling out what they consider "unilateral change to the terms and conditions of the collective bargaining agreement."

According to a statement shared by Waste Management, the company plans to continue trash collections during the strike:

"We’ve been in negotiations with Teamsters Local 115 who represent employees at our Camden, New Jersey hauling facility since October 2022. Although we are disappointed the Union has chosen to strike rather than to continue with good faith negotiations, we have plans in place to ensure collection services continue with minimal short-term service disruptions or delays. WM of New Jersey remains committed to the collective bargaining process and we are hopeful that common ground can be reached with the Union and our employees soon," the company said in the statement.