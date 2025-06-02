Video: Man runs through traffic while fleeing officer in NJ

Body camera footage captured a man running through traffic as he fled a police officer in Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Léelo en español aquí

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident unfolded on Sunday, June 1, around 2 p.m. George Burns of Runnemede, New Jersey, was walking into the McDonald’s restaurant on Cross Keys Road when he spotted a Washington Township Police Officer, investigators said. Burns then fled on foot and ran across State Highway 42, nearly getting struck by a car as the officer pursued him, officials said.

Burns was then captured and taken into custody. Investigators said he was wanted for a previous warrant out of Camden County, New Jersey. Burns was arrested and charged with obstructing administration of law and possession of burglary tools.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Burns was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being lodged in the Gloucester County Jail.