NJ official charged with forgery, harassment for alleged anonymous letters

Washington Township Councilman Richard Bennett was charged with harassment and forgery after allegedly sending anonymous letters to members of a local board of education, officials said.

By Emily Rose Grassi

An elected official in South Jersey was charged with forgery and harassment after allegedly sending anonymous letters to members of a local Board of Education, officials in Washington Township said.

Washington Township Councilman Richard Bennett turned himself into police on Wednesday, May 28 and was charged with two counts of forgery and harassment in Gloucester County, officials said.

Bennett allegedly sent anonymous letters to members of a local board of education, according to police.

He was processed and released as he awaits a scheduled court appearance.

NBC10 has reached out to Councilman Bennett's office as well as the township's council president and vice president and is waiting to hear back.

