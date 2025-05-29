An elected official in South Jersey was charged with forgery and harassment after allegedly sending anonymous letters to members of a local Board of Education, officials in Washington Township said.

Washington Township Councilman Richard Bennett turned himself into police on Wednesday, May 28 and was charged with two counts of forgery and harassment in Gloucester County, officials said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Bennett allegedly sent anonymous letters to members of a local board of education, according to police.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He was processed and released as he awaits a scheduled court appearance.

NBC10 has reached out to Councilman Bennett's office as well as the township's council president and vice president and is waiting to hear back.