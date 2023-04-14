New Jersey

Washington Township Carnival Canceled After Fights Break Out, Person Arrested

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The Washington Township Football/Band Carnival is canceled for Saturday after one person was arrested after several fights broke out Friday night.

Additional aid was requested to assist in dispersing the crowds and close down the carnival, police said.

The individuals involved in the fights are not from the area, but from other towns, police said.

There were reports of shots being fired but the Washington Township police chief said those were rumors and they were not true, no shots were fired.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
