Buried Soldiers at Washington Crossing to Be Honored at Memorial Day Ceremony

The Washington Crossing Historical Site will hold it's annual Memorial Day observance on Sunday, and the ceremony will honor men who lost their lives while George Washington's Continental Army camped in Bucks County during the winter of 1776.

American flags will be placed at the gravesite of the soldiers buried there. All but one are buried in unmarked graves, their identities lost to history.

The only known soldier at the site was 26-year-old artillery captain James Moore. During the ceremony, the Daughters of The American Revolution will dedicate a plaque at Moore's gravesite.

Photos: Washington Crossing Will Honor the Known Soldier During Its Memorial Day Observance

There is no registration required for the event. For more information visit their site.

The ceremony will include veterans with fife and drum corps, reenactments and a colonial color guard.