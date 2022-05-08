Chester Police Issue Warrant for Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting

Authorities in Delaware County issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted for shooting another man dead in Chester on Thursday. The victim was found near the entrance to Widener University's campus.

Early Saturday morning Chester police announced Jihad Perry, 43, is wanted for murder in connection to the shooting death of Robert Dungee. Police say Perry fatally shot Dungee in Chester Thursday afternoon, and officers found him blocks away on the campus of Widener University.

Police say Perry should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone will information is asked to contact Captain Matthew Goldschmidt at the Chester Police Department.