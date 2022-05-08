Chester

Chester Police Issue Warrant for Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting

Chester police found the shooting victim near Widener University's campus, however they said the shooting itself happened several blocks away

By Christine Mattson

Police vehicles surround a gate at Widener University.
NBC10

Authorities in Delaware County issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted for shooting another man dead in Chester on Thursday. The victim was found near the entrance to Widener University's campus.

Early Saturday morning Chester police announced Jihad Perry, 43, is wanted for murder in connection to the shooting death of Robert Dungee. Police say Perry fatally shot Dungee in Chester Thursday afternoon, and officers found him blocks away on the campus of Widener University.

Courtesy of the Chester Police Department.

Police say Perry should be considered armed and dangerous.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone will information is asked to contact Captain Matthew Goldschmidt at the Chester Police Department.

This article tagged under:

ChesterWidener University
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us