Smoke could be seen rising from a burning metal processing company building in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.

SkyForce10 captured the warehouse along East Godfrey Avenue in the Crescentville neighborhood in flames around 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2024.

The fire at the Thalheimer Brothers facility was first called in just minutes earlier, fire radio said.

The Philadelphia Fire Department warned people to avoid the area of Tabor Road and Godfrey Avenue as they battle the fire.

There were no immediate reports of injury. The warehouse was evacuated, fire radio said.

"Thalheimer Brothers is an ISO certified specialty metal processing company, according to the company's website.

No word yet on a cause for the blaze.

This story is developing and will be updated.