Northeast Philadelphia

Smoke rises from burning Northeast Philadelphia warehouse

The fire broke out on Sept. 16, 2024, at a large building along East Godfrey Avenue in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Smoke could be seen rising from a burning metal processing company building in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.

SkyForce10 captured the warehouse along East Godfrey Avenue in the Crescentville neighborhood in flames around 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2024.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The fire at the Thalheimer Brothers facility was first called in just minutes earlier, fire radio said.

The Philadelphia Fire Department warned people to avoid the area of Tabor Road and Godfrey Avenue as they battle the fire.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

There were no immediate reports of injury. The warehouse was evacuated, fire radio said.

"Thalheimer Brothers is an ISO certified specialty metal processing company, according to the company's website.

No word yet on a cause for the blaze.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

South Philadelphia 32 mins ago

3 hurt after, at least, 55 shots fired in South Philly shooting, police say

New Jersey 1 hour ago

Woman killed in early morning house fire in Haddonfield, NJ

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us