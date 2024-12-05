Want Princess Di's Eagles jacket? You'll soon have another chance to own it

With the holidays right around the corner, clothier Mitchell & Ness is bringing back what is arguably the most famous piece of Philadelphia Eagles fashion ever -- the throwback kelly green varsity jacket once sported by Great Britain's Princess Diana on the cover of People magazine.

The Mitchell & Ness Flagship Store and the Eagles Pro Shop will begin selling replicas of the 1990s letterman jacket starting Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 at 10 a.m.

It can also be purchased on the Mitchell & Ness, the Eagles online store and Fanatics websites.

Mitchell & Ness posted about the return of the popular replica jacket online on Wednesday.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Just in time for the holidays, the regal @Eagles jacket made famous by a princess returns.



Don't miss your second chance at a piece that represents the intersectionality of fashion, sport and royalty.



Dropping tomorrow at 10am EST in a limited-edition restock at… pic.twitter.com/kyn0W0rJZB — Mitchell & Ness (@mitchell_ness) December 4, 2024

The jacket became a part of pop culture history after Princess Di wore it in a photo used for the cover of the June 13, 1994 cover of People.

This is how People described how that cover came to be in a story last year:

"As the story goes, the Princess of Wales received the jacket from the Eagles’ statistician Jack Edelstein after they connected at the funeral for Princess Grace of Monaco in 1982. Before she became a movie star and married Prince Rainier, Grace Kelly was a Philadelphia native and family friend of Edelstein.

"The statistician got to talking with Princess Diana and learned her favorite colors were green and silver — the shades of the Eagles team.

"After their meeting, Edelstein promised to send Diana some gear — and came through with a package that included the now-iconic bomber."

“Leonard loved the big gesture and he loved spending money,” retired sports writer Ray Didinger, who covered the Eagles for 52 years, told the AP. “It’s not like they took something off the rack.”

Mitchell & Ness said that this is the second chance, since last year, for people to buy the jacket straight from the company.

Even at a $400 price tag, the jacket sold out relatively quickly the last time it was made available.