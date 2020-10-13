Walt Whitman Bridge

Walt Whitman Bridge to Close Overnight Tuesday and Wednesday

The closures will take place from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday and from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday. 

By David Chang

N10A-SAN-MATEO-HIGH-SCHOOL-CLOSED-VO---00001603
NBC Bay Area

The Walt Whitman Bridge will close overnight on both Tuesday and Wednesday while crews install new overhead sign structures that will span across all lanes on the bridge. 

The closures will take place from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday and from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday. 

Motorists are advised to use the nearby Ben Franklin Bridge or the Commodore Barry Bridge for alternatives during the closure. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus vaccine 32 mins ago

Half of Philly Nursing Home Patients Had COVID-19 This Year, City Estimates

outdoor gatherings 5 hours ago

Philly Allows Larger Crowds at Events, Including Eagles Games

DETOUR INFORMATION 

Motorists traveling on I-76 west towards Pennsylvania: All I-76 west traffic on the New Jersey side will be diverted to I-676 north towards the Ben Franklin Bridge. 

Motorists traveling on I-76 east towards New Jersey: All I-76 east traffic on the Pennsylvania side must exit at Packer Avenue. Traffic will be detoured east on Packer Avenue to make a left onto Front Street towards the onramp for I-95 north in order to access the Ben Franklin Bridge.

This article tagged under:

Walt Whitman BridgePhiladelphia
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us