Walt Whitman Bridge to Close Overnight Tuesday and Wednesday

The Walt Whitman Bridge will close overnight on both Tuesday and Wednesday while crews install new overhead sign structures that will span across all lanes on the bridge.

The closures will take place from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday and from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Motorists are advised to use the nearby Ben Franklin Bridge or the Commodore Barry Bridge for alternatives during the closure.

DETOUR INFORMATION

Motorists traveling on I-76 west towards Pennsylvania: All I-76 west traffic on the New Jersey side will be diverted to I-676 north towards the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Motorists traveling on I-76 east towards New Jersey: All I-76 east traffic on the Pennsylvania side must exit at Packer Avenue. Traffic will be detoured east on Packer Avenue to make a left onto Front Street towards the onramp for I-95 north in order to access the Ben Franklin Bridge.