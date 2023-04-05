Walmart to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees at Pa. and NJ Warehouses

Layoffs are coming to Walmart fulfillment centers in the Lehigh Valley and South Jersey at the beginning of June.

On June 2, 2023, Walmart will lay off 597 workers in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and 201 employees in Pedrickton, New Jersey. Walmart announced the layoffs in WARN notices, which require employers to notify workers ahead of mass layoffs and plant closings.

“We recently adjusted staffing levels at our FC in select markets to better prepare for the future needs of customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “The decision was not made lightly, and we’re working closely with affected associates to help them understand what career options may be available at other Walmart locations.”

Walmart employees will also be laid off at fulfillment centers in Texas and Florida, according to WARN Act notices.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Less than a year ago, in June 2022, Walmart announced plans to open four more distribution centers. At the time, Walmart had 31 dedicated e-commerce fulfillment centers. The new facilities are expected to employ more than 4,000 associates, according to the press release. Walmart did not immediately respond to request for comment about whether the company is still planning to move forward with opening the new fulfillment centers.

Walmart also announced plans to increase its minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour in January 2023, which brought the retailer’s average hourly wage to more than $17.50. The move was part of an effort to invest in Walmart’s people, CEO and President John Furner wrote in a letter to employees.

Several other large companies have announced wide-scale layoffs in recent months. Walmart’s e-commerce rival Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the coming weeks, after announcing that 18,000 employees would be laid off in January. Amazon has also canceled or delayed the opening of new warehouses, CNBC reported.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced it would layoff 10,000 employees and leave 5,000 open positions unfilled to reduce costs. The company already laid off more than 11,000 employees in November.