Walking Warriors

The PA Hero Walk kicks off its walking event for the 3rd year. This walk helps support the wounded warrior project. The 320 mile walk along Lancaster Pike, will start on June 12th at 8a.m. at the Philadelphia Art Museum and will end on June 25th in Lower Burrell, PA, which is northeast of Pittsburgh.The Wounded Warrior Project helps wounded soldiers get rehabilitation and direct assistance in other empowering programs.



For more information on registration and itinerary visit PA Hero Walk.





