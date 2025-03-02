Philadelphia

Walk-off win makes Horvath winningest coach in Jefferson baseball history

A walk-off home run for the Thomas Jefferson University Rams over West Virginia State at the Wilson Tobbs Tournament made coach Pat Horvath the winningest coach in the history of the school's baseball program

By NBC10 Staff

Thomas Jefferson University Rams head baseball coach Pat Horvath.
Thomas Jefferson University

With a walk-off homerun victory on Saturday over West Virginia State in the Wilson Tobbs Tournament, Thomas Jefferson University Rams head baseball coach Pat Horvath became the all-time winningest coach in program history, school officials said.

In a statement on the milestone, school officials said that Horvath has 258 wins since taking over the program in 2011, and has surpassed the late Don Flynn who coached the team from 1991 to 2005.

Last year, school officials noted, Horvath was named Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference after a 33-17 season which saw the Rams qualify and compete in the NCAA Division II tournament.

Corey Goff, assistant vice president for the school's athletics department, congratulated Horvath in a statement.

“Congratulations to Coach Pat Horvath, aka ‘H.’ His unparalleled work ethic, deep knowledge of the game, and unwavering commitment to building strong relationships with players and alumni have led us to this historic moment,” Goff said. “We celebrate not just his remarkable achievements on the field but the lasting impact he’s made on our community and the lives of his players. Here’s to many more victories and continued success!”

Dr. Susan Aldridge, the University’s president, in a statement, noted that Horvath has a positive impact on students on and off the field.

“We are so proud of Pat for surpassing the all-time program wins mark, as it is a testament to the impact he has on student-athletes both on and off the field,” says Dr. Aldridge. “The Rams baseball program has thrived under his leadership and we look forward to more successes ahead!”

The Rams’ Alumni Field home opener, a doubleheader vs. Franklin Pierce, is scheduled to start at noon on Saturday March 8, 2025.

