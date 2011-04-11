Walk and Run for the Red Cross

Step up and step out to help the American Red Cross disaster victims. On April 16th the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania chapter will host the 9th annual Red Cross Walk and Run to save lives.



The 5k Walk and Run will begin in front of Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park and go through

Philadelphia's historic scenery trail past the Japanese Tea Garden, Horticulture Center and much more.

Motivational Speaker, Pat Croce will be serving as co-chair, Valerie knight will also be hosting the event. All participants are encouraged to join the walk and run for a good cause. There will be refreshments and other activities all throughout the day.



Registration launches off at 7a.m., warm up will be at 8a.m. The big event will finally start at 8:30a.m.You can register online or in person.



“Last year more than 8,000 people needed our help after 650 disasters pushed them from the comfort of their homes,” American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania Chapter interim CEO Bayard Gardineer said.”



This 5k run and walk will help benefit the Red Cross house and help local families who were affected by natural disasters.

Please visit American Red Cross for more information.

