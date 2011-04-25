Walk a Mile for Myeloma Raises Money and Awareness

The Philadelphia Mulitple Myeloma Networking Group held their annual "Miles for Myeloma" 5K walk/run this past Easter weekend. Our own Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz emceed the opening cermeony and was joined by the infamous Phillie Phanatic.



The opening ceremonies took place at 8:30 a.m. and the commencement at 9. The air was filled with high energy at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where over 900 participants were expected to take place in this event. The walk/run welcomed all families of all ages with different activities such as face painting, and balloon making.



This event was a way to raise awareness and pay tribute for all those struggling with this disease. All proceeds from this event will benefit research and patient program initiatives of the International Myeloma Foundation, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Financial Assistance Program for Myeloma patients.