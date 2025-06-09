Voting opens for Herr's ‘Flavored by Philly: Crunch Off' Competition

Herr's 'Flavored by Philly' competition is back for its fourth summer in a row with some familiar flavors for your taste-buds.

Over the past summers, 'Flavored by Philly' has invited chip lovers from far and wide to give their input on new ideas for chip flavors inspired by Philly-specific foods, and vote for one of three limited-edition flavors that showcase a taste of the city.

This year, the 'culinary scene' of the city will now have a permanent spot on the Herr's product line.

The past finalist in the 'Crunch Off' included bold flavors like Wiz Wit, John’s Roast Pork Sandwich, and Talluto's Cheese Ravioli. While past flavors had a short shelf life, each encapsulated a memory attached to the beloved city of Philadelphia.

However this year, chip enthusiasts will have the opportunity to vote on three past winners of the competition including:

Long Hots & Sharp Provolone, the 2022 winner is a taste submitted by Philadelphian, Ryan R., which is explained as "a bold roasted pepper flavor combined with notes of provolone cheese in the background, and a mild heat that builds with each chip."

Ryan shared his inspiration as "When people think of Philly, they think of hoagies. No hoagie in Philly, especially our beloved roast pork, is complete without sharp provolone and Italian long hots on top. It is a staple in the South Philly community and Italian markets throughout the city."

Tomato Pie, the 2023 winner was submitted by local small business owner, Joe Corropolese of Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli. The flavor has been described as "familiar flavors of sweet tomato sauce and Romano cheese paired with Herr’s signature hearty crunch."

He shared the inspiration for the entry explaining, "It all started in our home kitchen, where we crafted this beloved delicacy with love and passion. As a family business deeply rooted in the community, we wanted to showcase the flavors that our customers have grown to love and appreciate."

Special Hot Stromboli, the 2024 winner which was modeled after Romano's Stromboli, a Philadelphia staple since 1950. Herr's says the flavor, "delivers a savory blend of cheese and spices with just the right amount of heat.”

Peter Romano, owner of Romano’s Stromboli, expressed his inspiration for the entry. "Special Hot Stromboli is a cherished family recipe that's been beloved in our community for generations."

"This competition is a celebration of Philadelphia's culinary identity that we are proud to be a part of," Ed Herr, Chairman and CEO of Herr's stated in a press release. "We're honored to let our fans decide which of these incredible flavors becomes a permanent addition to our snack family."

Additionally, in celebration of this years delicious showdown, Herr's is announcing a partnership with Phillies' designated hitter, Kyle Schwarber. As proud supporters of Schwarber's organization, Neighborhood Heroes, Herr's is excited to partner with the Philly slugger.

"As a big fan of Herr's and all their flavorful chips, I'm excited to partner with the official chip of the Phillies for this year's Flavored by Philly: Crunch Off," said Kyle Schwarber in a press release. "This competition is going to be fierce with such bold flavors, and I can't wait to see which one earns a permanent spot."

Voting is open now from Monday June 9. and closes on August 4. on the Herr's competition page, with a winner crowned on August 31.

Furthermore, voters in this years competition will have a chance to win eight gift baskets of snacks, merchandise and a $100 gift card.

So, now that you know which chips are on the line, who are you voting for?