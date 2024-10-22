Seeing an issue with your mail-in ballot? We have some tips from election officials

As most Americans prepare to vote in person at the polls on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, some people filling out their mail-in ballots are already reporting issues.

Patricia Hanlon, of Montgomery County, told NBC10 that she was ready to return her mail-in ballot when she noticed that one of the envelopes was sealed shut.

"We're here to hand it in but I wanted to ask them just if this was okay, if it was good enough," Hanlon explained. "This year when we got it our yellow envelope, the inner one, was sealed completely shut."

Hanlon isn't the only voter dealing with the dilemma, Susan Rogel's mom also had trouble.

"When she went to go and mail it, everything was sealed. We tried steaming it open. Nothing would work," Rogel said.

Montgomery County Commissioner Jamila Winder said that it seemed humidity caused some envelopes to get stuck.

"We're hearing it enough that we've taken proactive measures to make sure that people understand what to do," Commissioner Winder said. "It just was unfortunate that when we sent the mail-in ballots out and they started hitting people's mailboxes it was during that time when we had that weather event. The hurricane, the remnants of the hurricane had hit us."

Winder explained that Montgomery County voters can use a cancel and replace form on the county's website to get a new ballot or try to carefully open the envelope.

"Tape that secrecy envelope closed. Do not write on that secrecy envelope and then you're going to put the secrecy envelope in the main envelope and you'll also tape that as well," Winder said.

Winder said to make sure to put your initials on the outer envelope so election officials know the voter handled the ballot.

For voters outside of Montgomery County, don't forget that every county is different.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley has some advice if you're having trouble with your ballot.

"At this time, the best thing to do is ask for a replacement," Deeley said. "If we were closer to Election Day, we would recommend the tape but there's no reason for that."

There are some ballot issues that voters may not even realize. So, Philadelphia has again posted a list on the City Commissioner's website with the names of voters whose ballots came in with issues, like no date or signature, so that you can visit a Philly elections office to fix them.

If you don't do anything to fix your ballot if there's an issue, your vote will not count, according to Deeley.

For answers to any other questions when it comes to voting, click here for the federal government's guide.