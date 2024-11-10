Some voters in the state of Pennsylvania may still need to prove their identity in order for their vote to count.

Several counties have information readily available on their websites regarding what to do if your ballot is in jeopardy of not being counted for this election cycle.

Keep reading for our guide to some of the counties offering the chance to fix your ballot.

Berks County voters

The Berks County Board of Elections is scheduled to look at provisional ballots starting on Nov. 12, or seven days after Election Day. Any voters whose provisional ballots weren't counted will be told why.

To learn more about the status of your provisional ballot you call 1-877-VOTESPA.

Chester County voters

The Chester County Voter Services Office issued an alert on Friday, Nov. 8 to residents who need to verify their identity.

Voters who fall under these two categories have until Monday, Nov. 11 at 4:30 p.m.

You voted at your polling place with a provisional ballot because of insufficient identification

Your mail-in ballot needs identity verification

You can either prove your identity over the phone or in person.

By phone: 610-344-6410

In-person: Chester County Voter Services Office 601 Westtown Road, Suite 150, West Chester

Montgomery County voters

In Montgomery County, residents who submitted ballots that run the risk of not being counted because of an issue validating identity will be notified.

If you have received a notice like this, you can click here to fill out the proper form to confirm your identity. This form needs to by physically handed into the office by Nov. 12 at 11:59 p.m.

If you aren't sure your ballot will be counted, you can call the office at 610-278-3280 (Option #2) during normal working hours. You can also click here to submit a request to the office.

Philadelphia County voters

Some voters who sent their ballot in by mail may be at risk. The Philadelphia Board of Elections needs those voters to submit proof of identification in order for their ballot to be counted by Nov. 12

In order to prove your identity, you can submit a copy of your ID or fill out the proper form.

Send a copy to phillyelection@phila.gov or by fax to (215) 686-3398

Fill out the form by clicking here.

You can also call the office at 215-686-3469

To see if your ballot is at risk, click here for the list.

🚨 Is your ballot at risk of not being counted?

Don't see your county?

Still not sure or didn't see your county in this guide, click here to be taken to the Department of State's ballot tracker.