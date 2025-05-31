Volunteer firefighters in South Jersey rallying around firefighter family

The Hammonton Fire Department is rallying behind a firefighter family after a fire ripped through their house early Thursday morning.

The fire displaced the DiGiovannangelo family from their home of 26 years and destroyed everything inside.

“I just thank God that my family got out. My dogs are safe, my kids are safe. We lost everything, but I have them. God blessed us," said Domenick DiGiovannangelo, a longtime member of the Hammonton Fire Department.

DiGiovannangelo started out in the volunteer fire service when was he was 18 years old. Both of his sons followed in his footsteps and are currently members of the Hammonton Fire Department. In fact, one of his sons just moved out of the family home months prior to Thursday's fire. He was among the volunteer firefighters who rushed to the home on Middle Road to help.

“It was kind of like a call to action in a sense. I'd rather do that than do nothing and just watch the house burn away," said Cameron DiGiovannangelo. "All I can say is I had the support of my entire company behind me.”

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, but the family said they believe the flames started on their side porch. Domenick, his wife Michele, and two of their children were home when the fire broke out. Thanks to a call from their neighbor alerting them of the fire, they were able to get out of the home safely.

“If it weren’t for the neighbor and God’s hand we wouldn’t have gotten out," said Domenick DiGiovannangelo.

The family is grateful to their fellow firefighters who woke up in the middle of the night to help them in their time of need.

“The support we are getting has literally gotten us up today, gotten us motivated to move onto the next step," said Michele DiGiovannangelo.

Both local fire companies #1 and #2 are working together to meet the family's immediate needs. They are planning a beef and beer benefit for the family next month.

“It was almost instantaneous. As soon as we got back to the firehouse from fighting the fire, we started thinking about how we can help them," said John Warren, President of Hammonton Independent Vol. Fire Co. 2.

The fundraiser is planned for June 21st at 51 N. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, NJ, United States, New Jersey 08037. Tickets are $25 each and all proceeds will go to helping the family recover from the fire. Tickets can be purchased online here.

“It is very humbling. I could never pay back what they have done for me," said Domenick DiGiovannangelo.