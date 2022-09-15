Visitor Charged After Racial Slur Found Written in Rowan University Dorm

Rowan University announced Thursday that it has identified the person who wrote a racial slur on a freshman’s dormitory room door on Saturday, and the male will be charged.

The South Jersey university said security cameras helped identify two nonstudents who were visiting a student who lived in the residence hall.

It also gave them information about a third male suspect, Rowan officials said.

“While this attack may have seemed trivial to the perpetrators involved, such serious actions can have long-term consequences on people’s lives,” Rowan President Dr. Ali Houshmand said in a letter to students.

The slur was scribbled on the door of a first-year Black female student in the Holly Pointe Commons, NBC10’s Cydney Long reported.

“On one of the decorations was a racial slur, so she took it down,” Rowan’s Vice President of University Relations Joe Cardona said. “But then she’s reporting when she came back, it was written again.”

According to Rowan, all three males will be banned from the Glassboro campus and the student who let them in will be held accountable.

“This reprehensible incident should serve as a reminder that students are responsible for their guests and for each other,” Houshmand wrote.

The university reminded students and staff of their available support and counselors.