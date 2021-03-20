Old City

Visit Philly Launches ‘Free Parking Saturdays' in Old City

Visit Philly says the pandemic has battered the city, leaving some 68,200 leisure and hospitality employees out of work in the greater Philadelphia area

By Rudy Chinchilla

A general view of the Philadelphia Independence Visitor Center
Paul Marotta/Getty Images

In an effort to take advantage of the warmer weather and the loosening coronavirus restrictions, people will be offered free parking in Old City for the next few months.

It’s part of Visit Philly’s “Free Parking Saturdays,” which will run from March 20 to May 29 and aims to encourage tourism, which has suffered because of the restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here’s the catch: parking is free, but only if you spend at least $8 on any of the 19 attractions from the Independence Visitor Center. But given Philly’s usually exorbitant parking fees, $8 doesn’t sound too bad.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Nicetown 5 hours ago

1 Dead, 5 Wounded in Shooting at Illegal, 150-Person Philadelphia Party

Montgomery County Mar 19

13-Year-Old Boy Charged with Murder for Montco Shooting Death of His 12-Year-Old Sister

After that purchase, drivers will be allowed to park at the AutoPark at Independence Mall.

Visit Philly says the pandemic has battered the city, leaving some 68,200 leisure and hospitality employees out of work in the greater Philadelphia area. It expects visitor spending to drop from $7.6 billion to between $3.1 billion and $4.2 billion, in addition to a tax revenue drop from $1.01 billion to between $500 million and $600 million.

In response, Visit Philly has launched it “Pack Light. Plan Big. For Philly” marketing campaign, which aims to encourage day and overnight stays to the city.

This article tagged under:

Old CityPhiladelphiacoronavirusVisit Philly
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us