WATCH: Delaware County Gives Virus Update as Pa. Sets New High Death Toll

Pennsylvania smashed its single-day high for reported coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday as the number of deaths in the state rose to 244 -- including state reports and higher numbers released by Philadelphia.

Every county in the state now has an infected resident, state health officials said.

The state and county governments have now reported at least 14,590 diagnoses of COVID-19 disease in Pennsylvania.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe."

Not every state agency is necessarily urging people to stay home: The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission opened trout season Tuesday, although the abrupt announcement was two weeks ahead of schedule in a move designed to preempt big gatherings of anglers and travel that typically occurs on the traditional April opening day.

Though trout season is open, anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Tom Wolf, the Fish and Boat Commission said.

“The trout we have been stocking have had time to spread out, and so should you,” Tim Schaeffer, the agency’s executive director, said in a statement.