Virtual Learning Day for Philadelphia Students Friday Due to Impending Storm

All schools and administrative buildings in the School District of Philadelphia will closed Friday due to the heavy rain, winds and sub-freezing temperatures expected to hit the Philadelphia region.

The school district said instruction will take place digitally, and there's not a need to issue a "snow day" or cancel classes. All students are expected to log in.

The closure of the buildings is to ensure the safety of students and staff, the district said.

After school and extracurricular activities Friday will be canceled.

The school district reminded staff to ensure students bring their Chromebooks home to facilitate at-home learning, and students should return them after the holiday break on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The Philadelphia school district's five COVID-19 testing sites, operated by DOCS Health, will remain open Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.