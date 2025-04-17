New Jersey

See when the grocery store on wheels is coming to NJ neighborhood near you

Virtua Health's Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store is on a set schedule as it rolls into six South Jersey neighborhoods each week

By Siobhan McGirl and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eating healthy is easier said than done in some communities throughout our region as some live in what's called a "food desert."

A new truck aims to tackle the hurdles of access and affordability for many in South Jersey thanks to Virtua Health.

At first glance, it looks like an average truck, but when you go up the steps, you'll see a one-aisle grocery store stocked with all sorts of foods, like fresh fruit and vegetables. Plus, a freezer section and canned goods.

The Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store is the newest addition to Virtua's health fleet and is rolling right into communities that need it the most in an effort to reduce food insecurity.

“We see food as medicine. So we wanted to bring healthy, fresh, affordable foods to those that don’t have access otherwise," Virtua Health President and CEO Dennis Pullin said.

The prices are kept 35 to 50% cheaper than what shoppers see in the supermarket.

This store on wheels will be making stops in Camden and Burlington counties on a schedule that residents can rely on:

Tuesdays

Wednesdays

  • Baldwin's Run Senior Residence at 3195 Westfield Avenue, Camden from 9 to 10 a.m.
  • The Branches at Centerville at 1800 South 9th Street, Camden from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.
  • Weinberg Commons at 1711 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursdays

The program debuted in 2020 using an old New Jersey Transit bus, but after thousands of transactions and the help of state funding, the bus got upgraded into the new truck.

The truck has more room than the bus, and it includes an area for customers to get health screenings.

