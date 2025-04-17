Eating healthy is easier said than done in some communities throughout our region as some live in what's called a "food desert."

A new truck aims to tackle the hurdles of access and affordability for many in South Jersey thanks to Virtua Health.

At first glance, it looks like an average truck, but when you go up the steps, you'll see a one-aisle grocery store stocked with all sorts of foods, like fresh fruit and vegetables. Plus, a freezer section and canned goods.

The Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store is the newest addition to Virtua's health fleet and is rolling right into communities that need it the most in an effort to reduce food insecurity.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“We see food as medicine. So we wanted to bring healthy, fresh, affordable foods to those that don’t have access otherwise," Virtua Health President and CEO Dennis Pullin said.

The prices are kept 35 to 50% cheaper than what shoppers see in the supermarket.

This store on wheels will be making stops in Camden and Burlington counties on a schedule that residents can rely on:

Tuesdays

Living Springs Senior Residence & Manor at 600 Parkview Drive, Delanco from 9 to 10 a.m.

Doreatha D. Campbell Senior Housing at 55 Sunset Road, Willingboro from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Wednesdays

Baldwin's Run Senior Residence at 3195 Westfield Avenue, Camden from 9 to 10 a.m.

The Branches at Centerville at 1800 South 9th Street, Camden from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Weinberg Commons at 1711 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursdays

Christ Care Senior Housing at 400 Grimes Road, Sicklerville from 9 to 10 a.m.

Palmyra Community Center at 30 West Broad Street, Palmyra from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The program debuted in 2020 using an old New Jersey Transit bus, but after thousands of transactions and the help of state funding, the bus got upgraded into the new truck.

The truck has more room than the bus, and it includes an area for customers to get health screenings.