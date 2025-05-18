Philadelphia

Violent evening saw man shot dead, 4 hurt in separate stabbings across Philly

A man was killed in a North Philly shooting and at least 4 people were hurt in a series of stabbing attacks that happened across the city late Saturday into early Sunday, police officials said

By Hayden Mitman

A series of attacks -- including a deadly shooting and at least three separate stabbing incidents -- that left four people hurt, unfolded across Philadelphia from Saturday into Sunday, police said.

According to officials, a man was shot to dead in an incident that happened at about 10:07 p.m. on Saturday night, along the 200 block of West Mentor Street in North Philadelphia.

Here, officials said, the man -- who officials have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 10:42 p.m.

Police officials are also investigating a shooting, at about 10:16 p.m. in Kensington, that left two teens injured in North Philly on Saturday night, as well.

Then, in the city's Olney neighborhood, officers responded after a man was stabbed on the 400 block of West Olney Avenue at about 10:17 p.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Just minutes later, at about 10:50 p.m., the same evening, first responders worked along the 2000 block of East Allegheny Avenue, in Kensington where, officials said, two men were stabbed.

Both men, officials said, have been hospitalized after they were taken to a nearby medical facility by a private vehicle.

Then, in an incident that happened at about 5:56 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West Tioga Street, in North Philly, after police said a man there was stabbed.

In all three of these stabbing instances police did not immediately provide further information on the nature or severity of the victims' injuries.

Also, no arrests have been made in the stabbings nor the deadly shooting, but officials said that investigations into each incident are ongoing.

