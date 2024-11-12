Eagles news

Vinny Curry to retire as Eagle, serve as captain on Thursday night

Eagles Super Bowl champion Vinny Curry will retire as an Eagle on Thursday and serve as an honorary captain.

By Dave Zangaro

Super Bowl champion Vinny Curry will officially retire as a member of the Eagles and will serve as an honorary captain on Thursday night against the Commanders.

Curry, 36, played eight of his 11 NFL seasons with the Eagles, who drafted him in the second round out of Marshall back in 2012.

Curry started every game for the Eagles during their 2017 Super Bowl LII season.

“Vinny Curry’s contributions were always on display and it was his role on our Super Bowl-winning team that defined his legacy,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “Vinny’s genuine love and passion for the Eagles growing up allowed him to connect so easily with our team and city. 

“His commitment over eight seasons, along with everything he gave to his teammates and coaches on the field, was truly authentic and always came from the heart. We are thrilled to celebrate this special occasion with Vinny and his family on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.”

Curry, a native of Neptune, New Jersey, played for the Eagles from 2012-2017, before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2018 season. He then came back to Philly for a couple seasons, before finishing his career with the New York Jets when general manager Joe Douglas brought him in.

In his eight years with the Eagles, Curry played in 111 games with 21 starts, 16 of which came in the Super Bowl seasons. He had 30 of his 32 1/2 sacks with the Eagles. His career-high of 9 sacks came in 2014. He finished his career with 209 total tackles, 93 quarterback hits and 5 forced fumbles.

Early in his career, Curry was viewed as a pass-rush specialists who played on third downs but was able to become a run-stuffer late in his time with the Eagles.

