Uber driver accused of raping Villanova student in her dorm appears in court

An Uber driver accused of raping a Villanova University student in her dorm room appeared in court on Thursday.

26-year-old Mirvan Dinler was arrested in October and on Nov. 14 he arrived to court surrounded by his lawyer and supporters for the trial in the September, 2024, alleged rape case.

He was charged with rape, indecent sexual assault, reckless endangerment and other offenses.

Dinler said nothing as he walked into the court to face a judge and the 21-year-old unnamed victim.

Prosecutors called the victim to testify and she told the court that she had never met her alleged attacker before that night.

The victim also told the court that she was out with her friends and had been drinking when she started to not feel well. She said that she called an Uber to go back to her dorm.

She explained in court that she didn't remember the drive back to her dorm. She said that she does remember waking up and seeing a man she didn't recognize on top of her and assaulting her.

The victim said that she was silenced by fear as she waited for the man to leave her room. Once he left, she said she waited alone and was not sure how much time passed before she heard knocking on her door.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

She said that Dinler returned to her room and demanded that she pay him because she had gotten sick in his vehicle.

While the victim spoke to the court, Dinler looked directly at her.

The defense team tried to show that the woman had communicated with friends after the alleged assault but did not call police to report what happened.

"There was, uh, glaring cracks in that story. And I think that a trial, once you see a trial, I think everyone will understand why Mr. Dinler will be vindicated," defense attorney Shaka Johnson said.

Prosecutors did not speak outside of the court room.

The judge ultimately ruled that there is enough evidence to send this case to a high court.

For more information on Villanova University's resources for sexual assault victims, please click here.