An investigation is underway after a Villanova University student was accused of sexually assaulting four female students on campus.

On Monday the four women reported they had been sexually assaulted by a male student in Villanova University residence halls. A spokesperson for the school said they immediately launched an investigation and the male student is no longer on campus.

The school is also investigating a separate report that may or may not be related.

On Feb. 28, the Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Department notified Villanova’s Public Safety that a female student, who did not identify herself, said she was sexually assaulted by a man who she knows.

The school said they have not yet received that man’s identity however and it’s unknown whether or not that man is a student. That incident occurred on campus between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, according to Villanova.

A safety alert on the reported incidents was sent to students. The alert included numbers for students to call to report a sexual assault or sexual misconduct (610-519-5800 for Public Safety and 610-519-8805 for Title IX Coordinator Ms. Ryan Rost) as well as the University's sexual assault resource website.

