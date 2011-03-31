Vietnam War Living History Day

The Battleship of New Jersey remembers the re-commissioning for the Vietnam War with a Living History Day.On April 2, 2011 the Battleship of New Jersey will have re-enactors, Vietnam-era artifacts, military vehilcles, and much more.

From 9:30am to 3pm come and expierence the history and enjoy a BBQ lunch and classic rock music from, The Toonz.For more information, visit battleshipnewjersey.org or call 1.866.877.6262.

When: April 2nd

Where: Battleship of New Jersey, 62 Battleship place, Camden, NJ

Time:9:30am to 3:00pm