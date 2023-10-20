Police released surveillance videos of burglars ransacking businesses across the city during a night of mass looting in Philadelphia last month.

Lancaster Pharmacy looting

One video shows a group of masked burglars breaking into the Lancaster Pharmacy on the 4200 block of Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia shortly after midnight back on Sept. 27. They then ransacked the business as they grabbed various medications before fleeing the scene.

Police said the suspects were last seen fleeing in a black Dodge Durango, a black Jeep Grand Cherokee and a silver compact SUV.

Amera Gas Station store looting

A second video shows burglars breaking into the Amera Gas Station store on the 4700 block of West Girard Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 27. The masked suspects tear down and attempt to break ATMs.

The suspects were last seen fleeing inside a small silver sedan and a black SUV.

Mavis Tire, Walgreens and Auto Zone looting

A third video shows masked suspects breaking into and damaging Mavis Tire on the 2700 block of Hunting Park Avenue, a Walgreens store on the 3200 block of West Oregon Avenue and an Auto Zone on the 300 block of Oregon Avenue during the early morning hours of Sept. 27.

The suspects in that incident were last seen fleeing in a red, silver and black side by side ATV.

Aldi looting

Finally, police released surveillance video of suspects ransacking an Aldi grocery store on the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue on Sept. 26.

"This had nothing to do with the protests"

The incidents occurred during a night of widespread looting across the city after charges were dropped against Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial, who shot and killed 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said at the time that the looting had nothing to do with the peaceful protest that had taken place earlier on Sept. 26.

Instead, he said that those involved in the looting used the protest as an excuse to engage in criminal behavior.

"This had nothing to do with the protests. What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists," Stanford said.

Since the looting, dozens of arrests have occurred.

If you have any information on any suspects in any of the looting incidents, please call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).