VIDEO: Woman Steals Puppy From PSPCA Headquarters, Officials Say

The Pennsylvania SPCA is searching for a woman who they say was caught on video stealing a puppy from the group’s Philadelphia headquarters on Sunday.

Investigators say the unidentified woman was inside the PSPCA headquarters on 350 East Erie Avenue around 2:20 p.m. when she stole a small, white terrier mix out of a kennel and placed the puppy in her purse. She then exited the building.

The stolen puppy had been adopted by a family and had remained in the shelter for her spay surgery which was scheduled for Monday.

The PSPCA released surveillance video and photos of the woman accused of stealing the puppy as well as a second woman who was with her. If you recognize either woman, please call 911.

“If you are one of the people responsible you should immediately bring the puppy back as her new family is heartbroken,” a PSPCA spokesperson wrote. “Leniency may be considered if the puppy is returned to the shelter immediately and in a safe manner.”