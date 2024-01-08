Bucks County

Caught on cam: Vandal destroys memorial to slain Bensalem teen

The Bensalem Police Department has released surveillance video after someone destroyed a memorial to slain 14-year-old Peter Romano on New Year's Day

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Bensalem are seeking help from the public after someone destroyed a memorial to a slain teenager just hours into the new year.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, when an individual pulled apart and smashed a memorial that was set up at 2636 Bristol Pike, by the family of Peter Romano, a 14-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting on Halloween night.

Officials said the memorial had been placed by Romano's family in the spot where he was killed.

In surveillance video shared by police, an individual in a hooded sweatshirt can be seen using, what police called a "baseball bat or club," to destroy the memorial.

After Romano's slaying, the individual sought in the boy's death took his own life while on the run from police in Marysville, Ohio on Nov. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bensalem Township Police Department.

