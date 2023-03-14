VIDEO: Truck Slams Into NJ State Police Vehicles on Highway

Video obtained by NBC10 shows the moment a truck slammed into multiple NJ State Police vehicles on the highway last month, nearly striking a trooper who ran out of the way.

The close call unfolded on I-80 in Allamuchy Township, New Jersey, back on February 23. New Jersey State Troopers and first responders were working at the scene of an earlier accident when a heavy duty tow truck hauling a box truck careened towards the closed off lanes of the highway.

Dashcam video shows NJ State Trooper Stephen Lentini shining his flashlight to get the truck driver’s attention. But the vehicle kept moving straight toward him.

“It was just a matter of seconds where I realized he wasn’t stopping,” Trooper Lentini said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Trooper Lentini ran out of the way just as the truck slammed into his vehicle as well as two other state police cars and an ambulance.

“You have the firefighters running for their life,” NJ State Trooper Marcus Scheffer said. “You have other people running.”

Believing Trooper Lentini had been struck, NJ State Trooper Devry Mariano jumped into action.

“It came into my head, ‘Oh no. My fellow trooper. He’s down there. I have to get to him.’ Because in my head he was already hit. Or worse,” Trooper Mariano said.

Thankfully, Trooper Lentini wasn’t hurt and no serious injuries were reported.

“Everyone by God’s grace was paying attention,” Trooper Lentini said. “We’re all truly blessed that no one got injured or killed that night.”

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The three state police vehicles were totalled while the ambulance was damaged.

“It just looked like a, pretty much, like a war zone,” Trooper Lentini said.

Officials said the crash highlighted the importance of New Jersey’s “Move Over” law which requires drivers to slow down and move over to stay away from first responders and other emergency crews working on roadsides.

In 2010, NJ State Trooper Mark Castellano was struck and killed by a driver on I-95 while NJ State Trooper Sean Cullen was struck and killed by a car while responding to a car fire on I-295 in 2016. During both crashes, the striking drivers failed to follow the Move Over law.

“What seemingly simple law if not followed can result in a tragedy that we sometimes relive each and every day,” New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan said.

State Police continue to investigate last month’s crash. The tow truck driver was given a summons for careless driving.