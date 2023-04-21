VIDEO: Theft Suspect Jumps From 2nd Level at Willow Grove Mall

Video shows the moment a man who police say stole an item from a store jumped from the second level and crashed to the floor at the Willow Grove Mall.

The ordeal took place on April 13 at the Willow Grove Mall in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

Police said Abdi Wasuge of Tempe, Arizona, stole from the Apple store on the second level of the mall. When he was approached, Wasuge allegedly implied he had a gun and threatened to use it.

Wasuge then fled the store and jumped from the second level down to the first level, police said. Video shows Wasuge landing hard on the floor and struggling to get back to his feet.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Abington Police arrived at the scene and alerted medics. Wasuge was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. He was released from the hospital on Friday and taken into police custody.

Investigators determined Wasuge never possessed a firearm despite his alleged threat. He is charged with robbery and other related offenses.