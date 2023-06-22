Video: Teens attack and rob teen in Havertown, police say

An arrest was made and more arrests are expected after a teenager was beaten and robbed by a group of other teens in the back of an elementary school in Havertown, Pennsylvania, police said.

The attack occurred Monday shortly after 9 p.m. in the back of Chatham Park Elementary School along the 100 block of Glen Arbor Road, according to investigators.

Video of the attack, which was later posted on social media, shows a group of teens repeatedly punching and kicking another teen in front of a crowd. Police told NBC10 the group also stole the 15-year-old victim’s shoes.

One teen was arrested in connection to the attack Monday night and was charged with assault and robbery. Police told NBC10 they expect to arrest and charge at least five other teens who were involved in the attack.